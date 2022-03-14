Uttarakhand’s Rashtriya Indian Military College to open doors for girl students

Opening its doors for girls for the first time in its 100-year history, Dehradun-based Rashtriya Indian Military College will admit girls from the new session starting in July this year.

The announcement was made by RIMC commandant Col Ajay Kumar at a function held here on Sunday to mark 100 years of the institution’s existence.

“We will be admitting five girl students in July,” Col Kumar said at the centenary celebrations.

RIMC is the first military training institution of the sub-continent.

Inaugurated on March 13, 1922 by the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII, to educate and train Indian youth as part of the ‘Indianisation’ programme of the officer cadre of the British Indian Army, RIMC has emerged as the premier feeder institute for the prestigious National Defence Academy and Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

The institution has given the country six service chiefs, 41 Army commanders and 163 in the rank of Lt General.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh said the role of RIMC alumni in nation building is well documented and their leadership role in military services from World War II onwards to the Balakot Operations has been much appreciated.

The Governor also released a commemorative stamp on the occasion besides launching a book titled ‘Bal Vivek’ authored by cadets.

The event was attended by around 500 RIMC alumni, including veterans, serving officers of the armed forces and their family members.