Uttarakhand postpones class 10, 12 board exams amid coronavirus pandemic

After all state and central boards, the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) have postponed the class 10, 12 examinations due to social distancing measures imposed amidst coronavirus outbreak. The state education board secretary Meenakshi Sundaram said that the class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled on March 23, 24 and 25 stands postponed till further notice.

Over 1.4 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam while over 1.35 students attempted class 12 board exams. The examinations are scheduled to be concluded on March 25, 2020.

Early this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

As the examinations and evaluation process were put on hold, the declaration of result will be delayed, as per the official. Last year, the result was declared on May 30. A total of 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

