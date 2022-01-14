Uttarakhand increases MBBS seats at Srinagar govt medical college

The number of seats at the Government Medical College in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar has been raised from 125 to 150. The National Medical Commission gave its consent to raise the number of seats from 125 to 150 on Wednesday, principal of the medical college C S Rawat said. Admissions to the 150 MBBS seats in the college will start from the current session itself, he said.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET-UG 2021 counselling process soon in online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for counselling from January 19 to January 24.

Admissions to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be done through NEET-UG counselling.

As per the schedule, the Round 1 verification of the seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and 18. The registration/ payment process will commence on January 19 and continue till January 24, up to 12:00 pm. The payment facility will be available for three more hours, until 3 pm on January 24.

NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc and AH. Admission will also be granted to BSc Nursing, 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats in the respective colleges.