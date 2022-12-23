Uttarakhand HC directs CBSE to issue provisional registration numbers to 42 students

CBSE has been directed by the Uttarakhand High Court to grant provisional registration numbers to 42 class 12 students of a private school in Dehradun and allow them to appear in the 2022-23 practical and board exams.

The students had been denied permission to appear in the board examination on grounds that the school had not followed proper procedures in their admission.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra issued the order on Thursday on a writ petition filed by the students, counsel for the petitioners Kartikey Hari Gupta said.

42 students of Lucent International School, Prem Nagar, Dehradun, had filed the petition in the high court, praying for their CBSE registration and permission to appear in class 12 board exam for the ongoing session.

The high court heard the matter and directed the CBSE to issue provisional registration numbers to the students and also allow them to appear in the practical and board examination of class 12 for the 2022-23 session, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition, Gupta said.

It also directed the CBSE and the school to file a counter-affidavit in the matter within four weeks, he said.

Lucent International School, Dehradun, gave admission to 42 students in class 12 directly as a transfer case.

The students submitted their valid Transfer Certificates (TCs) along with their class 11 marksheets to the school in the month of August 2022 at the time of admission.

The school also charged about Rs 54,000 each for admission and CBSE registration fees.

However, when the students approached the CBSE, it was found that the school never deposited the registration fees nor it took due permission from the board for their admissions, the counsel said.

The students also complained to the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The commission held an inquiry, during which it was found that the school had given admissions in violation of CBSE procedure.

A case of fraud under section 420 was registered against the principal and manager of the school on December 16.