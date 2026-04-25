Uttarakhand Board declares Class 10th, 12th result for 2026 exams

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on April 25 declared the results for Class 10 high school and Class 12 annual exam results. The results are now available on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result download link is also accessible at DigiLocker. In addition to the 2026 annual exams, UBSE has also announced the improvement examination (second) results of 2025.

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 | Catch Live updates

To check the results, students have to visit the official link of UBSE, then click the link of the results for their respective class. After that give the login information, and the result will be available. Once the results are available, you can download it or take a screenshot for later use. The UBSE Class 10th results and UBSE Class 12th results will also be made available at the IE Education Portal.