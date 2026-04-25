Uttarakhand Board declares Class 10th, 12th result for 2026 exams

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The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on April 25 declared the results for Class 10 high school and Class 12 annual exam results. The results are now available on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result download link is also accessible at DigiLocker. In addition to the 2026 annual exams, UBSE has also announced the improvement examination (second) results of 2025.
UK Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 | Catch Live updates
To check the results, students have to visit the official link of UBSE, then click the link of the results for their respective class. After that give the login information, and the result will be available. Once the results are available, you can download it or take a screenshot for later use. The UBSE Class 10th results and UBSE Class 12th results will also be made available at the IE Education Portal.
This year, the class 10 exam was held between February 23 to March 20, 2026, while the exam for class 12 was between February 21 to March 20, 2026. As many as 1,12,266 students appeared Class 10 exams and 1,02,986 students took the Class 12 UBSE exams this year.
Last year, UBSE class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 90.77 per cent in the exam. The pass percentage for class 12 was 88.20 per cent.
Students who have failed in a minimum of two subjects can take the compartment exam. The application process for the same starts few days after the results are declared. Those who have passed in all the subjects but want to increase their marks can also sit for the exam. Students have to submit the application form through their school with a fee.
The board also offers a re-evaluation for the students who are not happy with their marks. For this, they have to submit the application form online. After the re-evaluation marks can either increase, decrease or stay constant.
Last year, the UBSE compartment exam was held between August 4 to August 11, 2025. The result was declared on October 3, 2025 by the Uttarakhand Board.