Uttarakhand cancels medical admissions over fake reservation certificates, expands probe

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed that the ongoing probe be expanded to include other reserved-category candidates. The probe is being conducted in connection with the allegations that students used fraudulent certificates such as permanent residence and freedom fighter dependent certificates during the state-level NEET-UG counselling to secure admissions in a state medical college.
According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), authorities will now inspect and verify documents submitted across all reserved categories. In case any forged document is found during the investigation, it will be cancelled, and strict action will be taken against those responsible, the statement read.
As per officials, the initial complaints involved fake freedom fighter dependent certificates, but growing suspicions over potential document fraud in other reservation categories have prompted the state authority to broaden the area of the investigation.
The CMO has also confirmed that certificates of eight candidates have been revoked, resulting in the cancellation of their admission processes.
The chief minister has also ordered investigators to trace how these fake documents were issued and identify the culprits. He emphasised that any government official or employee found involved in the alleged racket will face severe disciplinary and legal consequences.
“The crime of securing admission through fake certificates is as serious as the offence of cheating in exams. As soon as the matter came to light, officials were instructed to conduct a transparent investigation and take action. Expanding the scope of the inquiry, certificates from all categories will now be examined. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” Chief Minister Dhami said.
He stressed that to prevent such cases in future admission cycles, document verification protocols across the state will be made significantly more stringent. Earlier Medical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal instructed the Dehradun district magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within a week.
(With inputs from PTI)