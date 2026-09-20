Uttarakhand cancels medical admissions over fake reservation certificates, expands probe

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed that the ongoing probe be expanded to include other reserved-category candidates. The probe is being conducted in connection with the allegations that students used fraudulent certificates such as permanent residence and freedom fighter dependent certificates during the state-level NEET-UG counselling to secure admissions in a state medical college.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO), authorities will now inspect and verify documents submitted across all reserved categories. In case any forged document is found during the investigation, it will be cancelled, and strict action will be taken against those responsible, the statement read.