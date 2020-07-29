Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th,12th Result 2020: How to check marks

Students can check their scorecard at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check their scorecard at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the state class 10 and 12 results on July 29. The results are expected to be announced shortly. Once declared students can check their scorecard at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UBSE board exams were conducted in March, however, the exams on March 23-25 were cancelled due to a Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. The remaining class 10 and 12 board exams were then conducted on June 20-23.

UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020: How to check results online?

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on UBSE Result 2020 link on the home page.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Over two lakh students had appeared for the UBSE state board exams this year. Due to the high number, students might face difficulties in accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned.

In that case, he/she can get them registered here at indianexpress.com and the result will be communicated to the respective candidate on their registered mobile number and email id. To complete the registration you need to fill the box below.

Students can also get the results via SMS. Class 10 students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

In 2019, the board recorded 76.43 passing percentage in the class 10 exams, while it stood at 80.13 passing percent in the class 12 exams.

