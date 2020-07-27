Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10, 12 result declaration date and time, check now

UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time: Check result at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. Representational image/ file UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date and time: Check result at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the state class 10 and 12 results on Wednesday, July 29. Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari told indianexpress.com that the result will be announced at 11 am, following which it will be available at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in March but the exams from March 23 till 25 were postponed due to lockdown. The pending exams were then conducted in June on major papers like Mathematics, Sanskrit for class 10, while Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for class 12 under proper social distancing guidelines.

Around 1.4 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exams and 1.35 lakh students attempted class 12 board exams this time. Due to high influx on the websites mentioned above, candidates might face difficulties accessing their scorecard. In that case, a candidate should get him/her registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results on their mobile number and email id.

Students can also get their results via SMS. Class 10 students need to type UK10 <ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12 <ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

In the previous term, the board recorded 76.43 passing percentage in the class 10 exams, while it stood at 80.13 passing per cent in the class 12 exams.

