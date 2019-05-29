Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Date and time

UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019 date: A total of 2.76 lakh students who had appeared in the Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 examinations will get their results on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. The examination was concluded on March 26, 2019.

The board chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 examinations at 10:30 am through a press conference from the board office at Ram Nagar, Nainital, secretary Neeta Tiwari said.

The results will be available at the websites — uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in from 11 am, apart from it, the results will be available at the private websites — indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for class 10 examinations was 74.57 per cent, a slight rise from that in 2017 and 2016 when 73.67 per cent and 73.47 per cent students cleared the Uttarakhand class 10 board exams. In class 12, the pass percentage has been stable throughout the years. In 2018, 78.97 per cent students cleared the exam and in 2017 and 2016, as many as 78.89 per cent and 78.41 per cent students passed it.

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in the state. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams.