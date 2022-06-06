UBSE Class 10th, 12th result declared; girls perform better in both classes

The Uttarakhand Education Minister announced the results for UBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2022 today, i.e. June 6, 2022. As per the date released by Dhan Singh Rawat, the overall pass percentage for class 10 is 77.74 per cent whereas class 12 students performed better with an overall pass percentage of 82.63 per cent. Students can now check their results on the official UBSE website — ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, the UBSE class 10 and 12 exams were held in pen-and-paper mode as coronavirus cases declined across the state. This year, a total of 1,11,688 students appeared for the exams, of which 92,926 have been promoted.

This year, girls have outperformed boys by securing a better pass percentage. In class 10, girls secured a pass percentage of 84.06 per cent as opposed to boys pass percentage of 71.12. While for class 12, girls secured 85,38 per cent and boys stood at 79.74 per cent.

In 2021, class 10 had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.09 per cent and class 12 had 99.56 per cent pass percentage. The year before that, class 10 passed with 76.91 per cent and class 12 observed pass percentage of 80.26 per cent. However, in 2019, the pass percentage was 76.43 per cent for class 12, and 80.13 per cent for class 10.