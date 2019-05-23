Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th result date and time updates

UBSE Class 10th, 12th result date: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is likely to declare the results for class 10 and class 12 board examination on Tuesday, May 30, 2019. The UBSE results will be available for students to download at 10:30 am. The exams for class 10 started on March 2 and ended on March 24 and exams for UBSE class 12 were conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2019.

Advertising

The students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. A total of 1.46 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam while over 1.3 lakh students attempted class 12 board exams. A total of over 2.5 lakh students are awaiting results of UBSE.

Last year, the pass percentage for class 10 examinations was 74.57 per cent, a slight rise from that in 2017 and 2016 when 73.67 per cent and 73.47 per cent students cleared the Uttarakhand class 10 board exams. In class 12, the pass percentage has been stable throughout the years. In 2018, 78.97 per cent students cleared the exam and in 2017 and 2016, as many as 78.89 per cent and 78.41 per cent students cleared the exam.

To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.