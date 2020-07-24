Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020 date and time updates

UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date: Check class 10th and 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in. Representational image/ file UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 date: Check class 10th and 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 date: Nearly 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) class 10 and 12 exams will get their result by Friday, July 31. Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 10, 12 exams will be announced by July-end. The board is about to complete the process for result declaration, following which, both the classes 10 and 12 results will be announced next week.” The evaluation process of the board exams was completed on July 15. Once released, the students can check the result through the website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Around 1.5 lakh students had applied to appear for the High School or class 10 exam, while 1.35 lakh students for the intermediate or class 12 exams. The ongoing board exams which was scheduled to conclude in March was postponed. The pending papers were conducted from June 22 to 24.

The pending exams were conducted on 13 papers of classes 10th and 12th – major papers like Mathematics, Sanskrit for class 10, while Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology for class 12.

Meanwhile, students can also register with indianexpress.com with their name, roll number, mail id to get their result.

To get result, the students need to click on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass in the exam and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.

