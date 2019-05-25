Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Date and time confirmed

UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019 date: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Secretary Neeta Tiwari said, “The results of Class 10, 12 examination will be declared on Thursday, May 30. The board secretary Rakesh Kumar Kunwar will declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 examination at 10:30 am through a press conference from the board office at Ram Nagar, Nainital. The results will be available at the official websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in from 11 am,” the secretary mentioned.

A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations that was concluded on March 26, 2019. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for class 10 examinations was 74.57 per cent, a slight rise from that in 2017 and 2016 when 73.67 per cent and 73.47 per cent students cleared the Uttarakhand class 10 board exams. In class 12, the pass percentage has been stable throughout the years. In 2018, 78.97 per cent students cleared the exam and in 2017 and 2016, as many as 78.89 per cent and 78.41 per cent students cleared the exam.