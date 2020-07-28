Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational) Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

Uttarakhand (UK) Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results of the state board exams on July 29. The results are expected to be declared in the morning, but the scorecard can only be accessed after 11 am.

UBSE state board exams were conducted in March but the papers from March 23-25 were postponed due to Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. The pending exams were then conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

Uttarakhand (UK) Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Websites to check

Once released, students can check their results at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

Around 1.4 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exams and 1.35 lakh students for class 12 board exams this year. Due to the high influx, candidates might face difficulties accessing their scorecard on the websites mentioned above.

In that case, a candidate should get him/her registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results on their mobile number and email id.

Students can also get their results via SMS. Class 10 students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

In 2019, the board recorded 76.43 passing percentage in the class 10 exams, while it stood at 80.13 passing percent in the class 12 exams.

