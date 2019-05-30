Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites at 10:30 am

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 30, 2019. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in class 10 and class 12 examinations that were concluded on March 26, 2019. To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
READ | When and where to check Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019
Uttarakhand UBSE 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th results today
All Uttarakhand students can check their results once released. Moreover, with the release of Class 12 results, students can now take admission in various universities across India. While some prominent universities have released the application form like Delhi University, some are awaiting state boards to release their Class 12 or Inter results first
UK Board data for 2018
In the year 2018, about 1,31,190 students were enrolled in Uttarakhand's Class XII examination and 1,03,505 students passed. These examinations were held between March 17 and April 10. In this, 78.89 percent of the students had passed. Where the pass percentage of girls 87.07 percent of boys was 75.56 percent.
Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: A total of 2.76 lakh appear in Class 10, 12 exams
A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations this year. Exams for class 10 were held from March 2, 2019 to March 25, 2019, and the exams for class 12 were held between March 1 and March 26 this year.
UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: How to check via SMS
To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
Websites to check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2019
All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand UBSE 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.