Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites at 10:30 am

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 30, 2019. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in class 10 and class 12 examinations that were concluded on March 26, 2019. To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.