UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates: When will Uttarakhand board Class 10th, 12th marksheets release

UBSE result 2026 official websites are ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar (Nainital), will declare the Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate examination results for 2026 on April 25 at 10 am, as per the official notification issued by the board. Along with the annual results, the board will also announce the improvement examination (second) results for the year 2025.

The results will be declared at the UBSE office in Ramnagar. Following the announcement, students will be able to check their results through the official websites – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. To access the UBSE 2026 result marksheets, students will need to enter details such as their roll number and other required credentials. To know more about Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad The UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the state between February 21 and March 20 this year. The online marksheets will include subject-wise marks and key details of the students. However, these will be provisional in nature. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days, as the board will dispatch the official documents to schools following the result declaration. Live Updates Apr 24, 2026 04:00 PM IST UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates: From where will Uttarakhand board declare Class 10, 12 results? The Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared at the UBSE office in Ramnagar (Nainital). Apr 24, 2026 03:51 PM IST Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Improvement exam results Along with the annual Uttarakhand board high school and inter results, the board will also announce the improvement examination second results for the year 2025. Apr 24, 2026 03:38 PM IST Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Do we know UK board result time? Yes, the Uttarakhand board Classes 10 and 12 results will be declared at 10 am in the morning. Apr 24, 2026 03:36 PM IST Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: When is UBSE announcing Class 10, 12 result? The Uttarkhand board is announcing the High School Class 10 and Intermediate Class 12 results on April 25. UBSE 2026 result for Class 10 and 12 Last year, the UBSE held the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, and the UBSE results were officially announced on April 19. Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.77%, with Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly securing the top rank in the UBSE High School examinations. In the Class 12 Intermediate exams, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.20%, while Anushka Rana emerged as the topper.

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