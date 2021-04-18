Uttarakhand UBSE postpones class 12 exams, class 10 exams cancelled

The Board of Secondary Education Uttarakhand (UBSE) has decided to cancel class 10 board exams. The board exams for class 12 have been deferred until further notice. State education minister, Arvind Pande informed that the final decision on class 12 board exams will be taken after assessing the situation on June 1.

The board examinations were all set to start from May 4, 2021, for classes 10 and 12. Even the schools from classes 1-12 have been shut down in Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani till April 30, due to Kumbh Mela and the spike in coronavirus cases.

The CISCE has also decided to postpone class 12 exams and the final decision will be made after assessing the situation in the first week of June.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have also postponed class 12 state board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed UPCET 2021 and JEE Main (April) 2021, which was scheduled to be conducted from April 27-30.