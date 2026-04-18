Uttarakhand Board 2026 Result: UBSE Class 10th, 12th results ‘very soon’, DigiLocker confirms

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun is expected to announce the Class 10 High School and Class 12 Intermediate examination results ‘very soon’, as indicated on DigiLocker. Once released, students will be able to access their UK Board results through the official UBSE websites — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in, where the result links for both secondary and senior secondary exams will be made available. The results.digilocker.gov.in will also make the direct links to download the results active.

The UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the state between February 21 and March 20 this year. The practical exams were conducted between January 16 and February 15 at the respective schools and designated centres. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to download their marksheets by entering required credentials such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.