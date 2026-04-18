Uttarakhand Board 2026 Result: UBSE Class 10th, 12th results ‘very soon’, DigiLocker confirms

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun is expected to announce the Class 10 High School and Class 12 Intermediate examination results ‘very soon’, as indicated on DigiLocker. Once released, students will be able to access their UK Board results through the official UBSE websites — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in, where the result links for both secondary and senior secondary exams will be made available. The results.digilocker.gov.in will also make the direct links to download the results active.
The UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across the state between February 21 and March 20 this year. The practical exams were conducted between January 16 and February 15 at the respective schools and designated centres. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to download their marksheets by entering required credentials such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.
📢 IMPORTANT UPDATE: Bhartiya Shiksha Board Results 2026
The results for Class X and XII are expected to be announced very soon. To ensure a smooth experience, we recommend using #DigiLocker Result Page to view your marks.
Where to check: https://t.co/nmrcVm9cvy
Stay focused… pic.twitter.com/Wsf0AKyAL1
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 17, 2026
Looking at last year’s performance, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 90.77%. Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly secured the top rank in the UBSE High School examinations. In the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.20%, with Anushka Rana emerging as the topper. To know more about Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check IE Education portal.
The online marksheet will display subject-wise scores along with other important details of the student. However, it is important to note that the online result will be provisional in nature. The original marksheets will be dispatched by the board to the respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be required to visit their schools to collect the official hard copies of their marksheets.
In the previous academic session, the UBSE held the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, and the UBSE results were officially announced on April 19.