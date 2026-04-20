Uttarakhand Board 2026 Result Date and Time: UBSE Class 10th, 12th result date confirmed

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on April 25, a senior board official has confirmed. Students will be able to access their UK Board results on the official UBSE websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result links for both secondary and senior secondary exams will be made available at 10 am on the result date.
The UBSE 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were held across the state between February 21 and March 20 this year. The practical exams were conducted from January 16 to February 15 at the respective schools and designated centres. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to download their marksheets by entering the required credentials, such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number, on the result portals.
The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 90.77 per cent last year. In the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.20 per cent. To know more about the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check the IE Education portal.
The online marksheet will display subject-wise scores along with other important details of the student. However, it is important to note that the online result will be provisional in nature. The original marksheets will be dispatched by the board to the respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be required to visit their schools to collect the official hard copies of their marksheets.
In the previous academic session, the UBSE held the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, and the UBSE results were officially announced on April 19.