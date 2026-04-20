Uttarakhand Board 2026 Result Date and Time: UBSE Class 10th, 12th result date confirmed

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on April 25, a senior board official has confirmed. Students will be able to access their UK Board results on the official UBSE websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result links for both secondary and senior secondary exams will be made available at 10 am on the result date.

The UBSE 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were held across the state between February 21 and March 20 this year. The practical exams were conducted from January 16 to February 15 at the respective schools and designated centres. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to download their marksheets by entering the required credentials, such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number, on the result portals.