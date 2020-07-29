Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th pass percentage highest in five years, meet toppers

UBSE Uttarakhand 10th, 12th result out UBSE Uttarakhand 10th, 12th result out

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th UBSE result 2020: Rising slowly but steadily each year, the state board of Uttarakhand has secured the highest ever pass percentage for both its class 10 and 12 examination. This is despite holding the pending exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike many boards, UBSE has opted for exams as a mode of assessment.

This year, of the 1.19 lakh class 12 and 1.47 lakh class 10 students who appeared in the UBSE exams, as many as and 80.26 per cent and 76.91 per cent respectively have cleared it. In 2016, the respective pass percentages of class 10 and class 12 was 73.47 per cent and 78.41 per cent. In UBSE 2019 results, the pass percentage was 76.43 per cent for class 10 and 80.13 per cent for class 12.

Marks obtained by toppers, however, is considerably lower than that of the top scorers last year. In UBSE class 10 result, Gaurav Saklani topped this year with 491 marks out of 500 or 98.20 per cent. Last year’s topper Ananta Saklani secured 99 per cent. In UBSE class 12 result 2020, Beauty Batsal got the top rank with 483 marks out of 500 or 96.60 per cent marks. Last year’s topper Satakshi Tiwari had secured 98 per cent marks.

In class 12, the second rank has been secured by Yugal Joshi with 477/500 or 95.40 per cent. Five students collectively hold rank three in UBSE class 12 exams with 475/500 or 95 per cent marks. While for class 10, the second rank is secured by Jigyasa with 489/500 or 97.80 per cent marks. At third position, two boys and one girl have jointly held the rank. Shivani Rawat, Tanuj Jangwan, Lakshita Singh Bisht have each scored 488 or 97.60 95 per cent marks.

Keeping up with another trend, girls have outperformed boys in both the high school and inter exams. In Uttarakhand high school result, 71.39 per cent boys and 82.65 per cent of girls passed while in UBSE inter result 2020, 83.63 per cent girls and 76.68 per cent boys passed.

District-wise, Janpad Bageshwar has given the best performance in class 12 with 90 per cent of students from the region being passed. For class 10, Janpad Champavat has emerged as the top-performing district with 84.93 per cent of students from the area clearing the exam.

