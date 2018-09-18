Uttar Pradesh UPTET 2018: Online application process begins, check schedule

UPTET 2018: The examination will be conducted on November 4, and the candidates can apply online through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in UPTET 2018: The examination will be conducted on November 4, and the candidates can apply online through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 has started on Tuesday, September 18. The examination will be conducted on November 4, and the candidates can apply online through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The registration process for the examination has started on September 17, and will go on till October 3. UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. Candidates will be able to pay the fee till October 4. The admit card will be released on October 17 and the examination will be conducted from October 28 in two shifts.

The result of the same will be released on November 20. Interested candidates will have to apply online at the official website of UPTET, once the registration begins.

Exam pattern:

The education department will conduct two papers — one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8. Those aspirants who meet the eligibility for both papers can submit options for both the papers. The exam will consist of objective type questions.

UPTET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 18, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 4, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: October 5, 2018

Last date to print application form: October 6, 2018

Download of admit card: October 18

UPTET exam: November 4

UPTET answer key: November 5

Declaration of results: To be announced

Last year, the result was declared on on December 15 and status of over 1000 candidates, who had appeared for the same were displayed as invalid. As per sources, OMR sheets of all those who had filled the details wrong were not even investigated. Those who will qualify the exam, will be eligible for five years to apply for the teaching posts.

