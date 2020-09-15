Uttar Pradesh UPMSP compartment exam dates released, check schedule 

UPMSP compartment, improvement exams 2020: The exam will be held on October 3. Representational image/ special arrangement

UPMSP compartment, improvement exams 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has released the dates for the compartmental or improvement exam for classes 10, 12. The exams are scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The exams will be conducted from 8 to 11:15 am, and 2 to 5:15 pm.

This is the first time the compartment exams will be conducted for class 12 as well. Earlier it was for class 10 students only. The students who had failed in an exam or want to improve the marks can take the test. The hall ticket is available to download at upmsp.edu.in.

The candidates are advised to report at the exam centres 45 minutes prior to the examination. The candidates will not be allowed at the exam centres without face masks, as per the board release.

The board has also asked centres to sanitise it a day before the exam, and to take all necessary precautions maintaining the government guidelines on COVID-19.

Of the over 25 lakh students, as many as 82.31 per cent students passed in class 10 and 74.63 per cent in class 12. In UP Board 2020, both class 10 and 12 toppers were from the same school in Baghpat district. Riya Jain and Anurag Malik topped class 10 and 12, respectively. To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd