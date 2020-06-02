UP Board announces fresh dates for students who missed Class 12 practical exams

The practical examinations will be conducted on June 9 and 10. Representational image/ file The practical examinations will be conducted on June 9 and 10. Representational image/ file

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for intermediate (class 12) practical examinations for students who could not appear due to unavoidable circumstances. According to the circular released, the practical examinations will be conducted on June 9 and 10 in all the government and government-aided schools. “This is the last chance for the students who have failed to appear in the examinations. The students are advised to be in touch with their respective district invigilators,” the release mentioned.

Meanwhile, as on May 30, the board has completed the evaluation process of over 99 per cent of the answer sheets, and the results can be expected by June-end, the release mentioned.

Once released, the results will be available at the websites– upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students can also check results here. They have to provide roll number, name, other details.

Over 56 lakh students had appeared for the board examinations this year. To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year 70.2 per cent of students had cleared the class 12 exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd