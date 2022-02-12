Uttar Pradesh UPJEE 2022 exam dates announced, check schedule

UPJEE 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from June 6 to 12. UPJEE is held for candidates seeking admission in the polytechnics institutes affiliated to the Board Of Technical Education, UP. Interested aspirants can apply online through the website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The application process will begin on February 15 and the last date for application is April 17. The candidates need to upload their scanned photograph, signature and thump impression. The candidates should have all the required details like class 10 certificate, Aadhaar card while filling up the online form.

The form correction window will be available between April 18 to April 22. The admit card for the exam will be released on May 29.

There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

As per the schedule, after the successful completion of the exam, the answer key will be released on June 13 while the result will be declared on June 17. The counselling process will be carried out between June 20 and August 15.