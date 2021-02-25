Uttar Pradesh UPJEE 2021 exam dates announced, check schedule

UPJEE 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from June 15 to 20. UPJEE is held for candidates seeking admission in the polytechnics institutes affiliated to the Board Of Technical Education, UP.

Interested aspirants can apply online through the website- jeecup.nic.in. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 350, while Rs 250 for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST.

The candidates need to upload their scanned photograph, signature and thump impression. The candidates should have all the required details like class 10 certificate, Aadhaar card while filling up the online form.

There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.