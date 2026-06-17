UP schools to reopen on June 24, summer vacation extends amid heatwave

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation in schools under the Basic Education Council and recognised institutions till June 24 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, officials said.

According to an order issued by Basic and Secondary Education Additional Chief Secretary Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, summer vacations will now be observed from May 20 to June 24 every year, and regular classes will commence from June 25. The schools opened on Tuesday after the summer vacations but with the fresh orders, it has been extended and will now reopen on June 25, an official statement said.

The decision has been taken under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the government citing children’s safety, health and quality education as key priorities amid rising temperatures across the state. The officials said the move would bring uniformity in the academic calendar across UP and eliminate the need for district administrations to repeatedly extend holidays at the local level during periods of extreme heat.