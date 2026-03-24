UPMSP to conduct UP Board Exams 2027 from Feb 1; releases academic calendar for 2026 session

UPMSP Exam Dates 2026-27: According to the released schedule, pre-board practical exams for Class 12 will begin from January 11, followed by pre-board theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. The annual exams for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled between February 1 and February 10, 2027.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 06:38 PM IST
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UPMSP Exam Dates 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session. The schedule outlines key timelines for teaching, unit tests, practicals, pre-board exams and final board examinations for Classes 9 to 12. The new session will begin on April 1, 2026.

As per the calendar, regular teaching will continue until the third week of June, followed by summer vacation. Schools are set to reopen in the first week of July. Academic activities will then resume with the first round of assessments. The first unit test, based on MCQs, is scheduled for the second week of July. The second unit test, which will be descriptive, will be held in the last week of August.

UP Board Academic Calendar 2026-27: Dates for key exams

Event Timeline
Session begins April 1, 2026
First Unit Test (MCQ) 2nd week of July 2026
Second Unit Test (Descriptive) Last week of August 2026
Half-yearly Practical Exams 4th week of September 2026
Half-yearly Written Exams 2nd–3rd week of October 2026
Upload of Half-yearly Marks 1st week of November 2026
Third Unit Test (MCQ) Last week of November 2026
Fourth Unit Test (Descriptive) Last week of December 2026
Syllabus Completion (Class 10 & 12) January 10, 2027
Syllabus Completion (Class 9 & 11) January 25, 2027
Class 12 Pre-board Practicals From January 11, 2027
Class 10 & 12 Pre-board Exams From January 18, 2027
Annual Exams (Class 9 & 11) February 1–10, 2027
Board Practical Exams January 27 – February 10, 2027
Board Exams (Theory) February 2027

The board has planned half-yearly assessments in two parts. Practical exams will take place in the fourth week of September, while written exams are scheduled for the second and third week of October. Marks for these exams will be uploaded by the first week of November. Further assessments include the third unit test in the last week of November and the fourth unit test in the last week of December.

For Classes 10 and 12, the syllabus must be completed by January 10, 2027. For Classes 9 and 11, the deadline is January 25, 2027. Pre-board practical exams for Class 12 will begin from January 11, followed by pre-board theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. The annual exams for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled between February 1 and February 10, 2027.

Board practical examinations will be conducted from January 27 to February 10, 2027, while the theory board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in February 2027. The board has also directed schools to ensure the timely completion of evaluation work and upload of marks, with annual results preparation expected to begin in March.

 

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