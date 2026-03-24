UPMSP to conduct UP Board Exams 2027 from Feb 1; releases academic calendar for 2026 session

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
UPMSP Exam Dates 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session. The schedule outlines key timelines for teaching, unit tests, practicals, pre-board exams and final board examinations for Classes 9 to 12. The new session will begin on April 1, 2026.
As per the calendar, regular teaching will continue until the third week of June, followed by summer vacation. Schools are set to reopen in the first week of July. Academic activities will then resume with the first round of assessments. The first unit test, based on MCQs, is scheduled for the second week of July. The second unit test, which will be descriptive, will be held in the last week of August.
|Event
|Timeline
|Session begins
|April 1, 2026
|First Unit Test (MCQ)
|2nd week of July 2026
|Second Unit Test (Descriptive)
|Last week of August 2026
|Half-yearly Practical Exams
|4th week of September 2026
|Half-yearly Written Exams
|2nd–3rd week of October 2026
|Upload of Half-yearly Marks
|1st week of November 2026
|Third Unit Test (MCQ)
|Last week of November 2026
|Fourth Unit Test (Descriptive)
|Last week of December 2026
|Syllabus Completion (Class 10 & 12)
|January 10, 2027
|Syllabus Completion (Class 9 & 11)
|January 25, 2027
|Class 12 Pre-board Practicals
|From January 11, 2027
|Class 10 & 12 Pre-board Exams
|From January 18, 2027
|Annual Exams (Class 9 & 11)
|February 1–10, 2027
|Board Practical Exams
|January 27 – February 10, 2027
|Board Exams (Theory)
|February 2027
The board has planned half-yearly assessments in two parts. Practical exams will take place in the fourth week of September, while written exams are scheduled for the second and third week of October. Marks for these exams will be uploaded by the first week of November. Further assessments include the third unit test in the last week of November and the fourth unit test in the last week of December.
For Classes 10 and 12, the syllabus must be completed by January 10, 2027. For Classes 9 and 11, the deadline is January 25, 2027. Pre-board practical exams for Class 12 will begin from January 11, followed by pre-board theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. The annual exams for Classes 9 and 11 are scheduled between February 1 and February 10, 2027.
Board practical examinations will be conducted from January 27 to February 10, 2027, while the theory board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in February 2027. The board has also directed schools to ensure the timely completion of evaluation work and upload of marks, with annual results preparation expected to begin in March.