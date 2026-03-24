UPMSP to conduct UP Board Exams 2027 from Feb 1; releases academic calendar for 2026 session

UPMSP Exam Dates 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session. The schedule outlines key timelines for teaching, unit tests, practicals, pre-board exams and final board examinations for Classes 9 to 12. The new session will begin on April 1, 2026.

As per the calendar, regular teaching will continue until the third week of June, followed by summer vacation. Schools are set to reopen in the first week of July. Academic activities will then resume with the first round of assessments. The first unit test, based on MCQs, is scheduled for the second week of July. The second unit test, which will be descriptive, will be held in the last week of August.