UP Board exams 2020: Dip in number of students, 56.07 lakh registered

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMPS) witnessed the lowest registrations this year with 56,07,118 students applying for class 10, 12 examinations. Last year, 57,95,756 students had registered, which means a fall of around two lakh (3.35 per cent) compared to the previous session.

In 2018, a total of 66,39,268 students enrolled in both class 10 and 12 examinations. According to a board official, the strict measures taken by the board in conducting the examinations resulted in a dip in registration numbers.

From 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a slew of measures to conduct the examination in a fair manner. This includes installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in every centre, voice-recorder, and arresting cheating mafias from all over the state, the official mentioned. Around 5,35,494 students left the examinations that year including 1,32,475 in intermediate (class 12) and 4,03,019 in high school (class 10).

UP board chairman Neena Srivastava mentioned, “The fall in the number of students shows the board’s dedication to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. As compared to last year, a total of 1,88,678 less students registered for the examination, which includes a fall of 1,69,980 students at 10th standard and another 18,658 at the 12th standard.”

The state board is also planning to introduce a webcasting system in all exam centres, part from CCTVs, to monitor the ongoing examination process. The board’s office in Allahabad will be in charge of the entire monitoring process. “The examination process will be monitored live from the board office and in case of malpractice, the officials in charge of the districts will be instructed accordingly,” informed the board chairman.

The Uttar Pradesh board’s online allotment process also led to a decrease in the number of centres. This year, the board examinations will be held at 7,784 centres, which numbered 8,354 in 2019 and 8,549 in 2018.

