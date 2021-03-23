Uttar Pradesh schools upto Class 8 to remain close till March 31

As per the government order, the schools will be closed from March 24 to 31. Representational image/ file

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the schools upto class 8 to be closed. As per the government order, the schools will be closed from March 24 to 31, also educational institutions which do not have exams to remain close from March 25 to 31.

The decision was taken in a high level meeting with the CM Yogi Adityanath and officials to combat Covid-19 cases. The schools have also been asked to regularly sanitise classrooms and ensure social distancing norm all the time.

At present, there are 3,036 new coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh. According to the state data, the surge has been witnessed in the recent weeks this month, with the daily average number of fresh cases reaching close to 400 from just around 100 at the beginning of the month.