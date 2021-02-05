scorecardresearch
Uttar Pradesh schools for Classes 6 to 8 to reopen from February 10

Also, classes 1 to 5 will get commenced from March 1 following the COVID-19 protocol. The students will only be allowed in schools following the written permission from their parents and guardians

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 6:43:36 pm
school 1200The schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes 1 to 5 will get commenced from March 1. Representational image/ file

The schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened from February 10, the state government in a circular mentioned, as reported by news agency ANI. Also, classes 1 to 5 will get commenced from March 1 following the Covid-19 protocol. The students will only be allowed in schools following the written permission from their parents and guardians.

Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools, it said.

The schools for classes 9 to 12 was earlier commenced on October 19.

