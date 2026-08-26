UP government doubles MBBS, BDS interns’ stipend to Rs 25,000

The uptick has surprised academicians, who say that it could be attributed to students pursuing medical education at institutions abroad. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the monthly internship stipend for MBBS and BDS graduates from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday and will benefit around 3,928 medical and dental interns across the state.

The revised stipend will apply to students undergoing mandatory rotating internships after completing their MBBS or BDS examinations from government medical colleges, institutions and medical universities in Uttar Pradesh. The state had last revised the stipend in 2021, when it was increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000.

The rotating internship is a mandatory part of medical training after the MBBS and BDS courses. During this period, interns work alongside doctors at government medical institutions and are involved in patient care across wards, outpatient departments and emergency services. They may also be assigned night duties as part of their clinical training. The increase will therefore raise the monthly financial support available to students during this training period.