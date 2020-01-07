Uttar Pradesh: Course on ‘Garbha Vigyan Sanskar’ on anvil

The Executive Council of the university will take a call on the matter on January 10. The Executive Council of the university will take a call on the matter on January 10.

If everything goes according to plan, Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) in Ayodhya will soon teach expecting mothers and students on how to make a foetus mentally stronger. How?

RMLAU is likely to start a three-six month certificate course on ‘Garbha Vigyan Sanskar’ (the science of educating foetus) — said to be the first-of-its-kind course in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vice-Chancellor Manoj Dixit said while some universities in Gujarat already offer a degree course on the subject, RMLAU, which got the inspiration from Governor Anandiben Patel during her visit at the convocation last year, will first start a certificate course.

“There are 16 different sanskars (moral values) in the Hindu culture, but Garbha Sanskar has scientific significance as well,” said Dixit.

He said the course, to be undertaken by the Yoga Therapy Department, will be a mix of traditional and modern sciences.

“Even medical science has proved that environment of the expecting mother plays a significance role in the development of the foetus. Thus, we plan to mix the ancient and modern sciences together with the help of this course,” said Dixit.

Not just students, even expecting mothers and their family members can undertake the course as it would sensitise them on how to take care of the child, said the V-C.

Earlier, BHU started a course in ‘Bhoot Vidya’ for psychosomatic disorders.

