Uniforms to be introduced in UP government and aided colleges

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce uniforms for students across state universities and colleges after Governor Anandiben Patel directed institutions to implement a dress code during a review meeting held at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. The directive applies to government and aided colleges affiliated to Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, according to an official statement.

The Governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, issued the instructions while reviewing academic, administrative and infrastructure-related arrangements in colleges. The meeting also discussed student welfare, attendance, hostel conditions and implementation of skill-based education initiatives. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna later welcomed the move, saying the discipline-related measures were in the interest of students.