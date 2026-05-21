Uniforms to be introduced in UP government and aided colleges

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The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce uniforms for students across state universities and colleges after Governor Anandiben Patel directed institutions to implement a dress code during a review meeting held at Jan Bhavan in Lucknow. The directive applies to government and aided colleges affiliated to Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, according to an official statement.
The Governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, issued the instructions while reviewing academic, administrative and infrastructure-related arrangements in colleges. The meeting also discussed student welfare, attendance, hostel conditions and implementation of skill-based education initiatives. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna later welcomed the move, saying the discipline-related measures were in the interest of students.
राज्यपाल श्रीमती आनंदीबेन पटेल की अध्यक्षता में जन भवन में जननायक चंद्रशेखर विश्वविद्यालय, बलिया से संबद्ध महाविद्यालयों की समीक्षा बैठक सम्पन्न। शैक्षणिक, प्रशासनिक एवं छात्रहित संबंधी व्यवस्थाओं पर चर्चा, विद्यार्थियों के लिए यूनिफॉर्म व्यवस्था लागू करने के निर्देश दिए गए। pic.twitter.com/iYJoySopTd
— Governor of Uttar Pradesh (@GovernorofUp) May 20, 2026
Along with the uniform directive, the Governor asked teachers to maintain punctuality and ensure regular student attendance. She also instructed institutions to improve conditions in women’s hostels and establish mechanisms for students to raise grievances. The statement added that teachers should refrain from any conduct that undermines the dignity of the profession.
The meeting also focused on vocational and employment-oriented education. The Governor suggested introducing courses in beautician training, mehendi art, GST, accountancy, millet-based food preparation and other skill-based areas aimed at improving employability, particularly among female students. She also emphasised multidisciplinary learning under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and directed colleges to offer greater flexibility in subject choices.
Further, the Governor instructed institutions to promote project-based learning, technical education and organic farming initiatives. Colleges facing teacher shortages were asked to arrange online classes with support from other institutions, while authorities were directed to fill vacant teaching posts and conduct regular faculty training programmes.
According to the statement, the Governor also asked colleges to increase the use of digital academic resources such as INFLIBNET and the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ scheme to improve access to books, journals and research material. She additionally directed teachers to publish at least two research papers or book chapters every year to strengthen academic and research culture in higher education institutions.
(With PTI inputs)