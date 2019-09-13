Uttar Pradesh college says only grey burqas allowed

FacinG a controversy over reports of a ban on burqas for girl students, a government-aided college in Firozabad on Thursday said there is no restriction on students attending classes wearing a hijab or burqa or veil, provided that they are of the prescribed colour.

Advertising

SRK College authorities claimed that it was not a new order and that they were only implementing the seven-year-old dress code.

“We have stopped the entry of all students who are not carrying identity cards with them and are not in the college uniform. There is no restriction of burqa inside the college. Girl students have been asked to wear burqas in grey colour as prescribed by the college authorities. The dress code for girl students is grey kurtas and white pyjamas,” said Prabhaskar Rai, principal of SRK College.

“We have also provided the facility to students who want to wear burqas of another colour. They have been asked to remove their burqas if it is not in grey in the changing room before entering classes. Changing rooms are located next to classrooms,” added the principal.

The college authorities said that they decided to implement the dress code order after a clash broke out on the campus between two groups in the first week of September.