The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a Deep Tech U-Hub on the IIT Kanpur campus in Noida at an estimated cost of Rs 281.03 crore. The project, aimed at promoting advanced technology and innovation in the state, is expected to be completed within 24 months.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 31 proposals were placed before the government, of which 30 received approval, according to an official statement.

The proposed Deep Tech U-Hub building will be constructed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for the project in the financial year 2026-27.