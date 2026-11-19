The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a Deep Tech U-Hub on the IIT Kanpur campus in Noida at an estimated cost of Rs 281.03 crore. The project, aimed at promoting advanced technology and innovation in the state, is expected to be completed within 24 months.
At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 31 proposals were placed before the government, of which 30 received approval, according to an official statement.
The proposed Deep Tech U-Hub building will be constructed under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for the project in the financial year 2026-27.
The initiative is expected to strengthen the state’s deep technology ecosystem and provide a platform to promote innovation and advanced technology development.
Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 4.51 hectares of land belonging to the State Institute of Agricultural Management at Rahman Khera in Lucknow to the Cooperation Department for establishing a state cooperative college.
On women’s and child safety, the Cabinet cleared the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Rani Lakshmibai Women and Child Honour Fund Rules, 2026.
Under the new rules, compensation and financial assistance for women and children who are victims of sexual offences and other serious crimes will be aligned with the National Legal Services Authority’s (NALSA) 2018 compensation scheme, the government statement said.
The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Uttar Pradesh State Bio-Energy Policy, 2022, to promote clean energy and alternative energy sources.
Amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy, 2022, were also cleared to attract investment and expand opportunities in the state’s tourism sector.