Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 results announced: Kanpur boy, Baghpat girl toppers

THE UTTAR Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Saturday announced the results of Class X and XII state board examinations and the pass percentages stood at 80.07 per cent and 70.06 per cent respectively.

While the high school pass percentage saw an increase by 4.91 per cent in comparison to last year’s 75.16 per cent, for intermediate the percentage recorded a fall of 2.37 per cent when compared to last year’s 72.43 per cent. Yet again, girls outshined the boys in both results.

While Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur topped the Class X exams with 97.17 per cent marks, Tanu Tomar from Baghpat district secured the top position in the intermediate examinations with 97.83 per cent.

According to data provided by the board director Vinay Kumar Pandey in Prayagraj Saturday, a total of 31,92,587 students registered for the high school exams and 28,39,284 of them appeared, with a total of 22,73,304 students passing. Pass percentage of the girls is 7.32 per cent more than the pass percentage of boys and pass percentage for the regular students is 19.02 per cent more than that of private students.

For intermediate, a total of 26,03,169 students registered with 23,52,049 taking the examination and 16,47,919 of them passing.

Pass percentage for the girls was 12.06 per cent more than that of boys and 1.28 per cent more private students passed when compared to regular students, said Pandey during a press conference.

In the 2019 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad examination that started on February 7 and while the exams for high school ended on February 28, for intermediate the exams went on till March 2. Of the total 57,95,756 students registered this year, 51,91,333 appeared with more than 6 lakh students dropping the exams. Last year, around 10.05 lakh students had dropped the exams and the dropout rate was attributed to the crackdown on cheating by the state government.

This year, all the 8,354 examination centres were equipped with CCTV cameras, and for the first time voice recorders were also installed to keep a strict vigil. While the CCTV cameras were to record videos of in and around an examination room, the voice recording devices were fitted inside the rooms. The decision to install recorder was taken as earlier it has been found that despite the presence of CCTVs, the invigilators used to dictate the answers to the students.

Special Task Force was also engaged to keep a watch on copying rackets and also on activities in and around sensitive examination centres. Of the total 8,354 centres, 1,314 were declared sensitive and 448 highly sensitive.

According to sources at the secondary education department, a total of around 1.25 lakh CCTV cameras and around 54,000 voice recorders were installed in total 8,354 examination centres.