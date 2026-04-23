Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2026: Websites to check results – upmsp.edu.in

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Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP Result 2026 Direct Link: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will declare the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination results on April 23 at 4 PM. The announcement will be made at the Board’s headquarters in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisad will be declaring the results for classes 10 and 12 today on upmsp.edu.in, education.indianexpress.com, and Digilocker.
LIVE: UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026
Students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.
The exam for both class 10 and class 12 were conducted between February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exam for both classes took place in two shifts in morning and evening. The duration for each exam was of 3 hour 15 minutes. The initial 15 minutes were given to read the question paper. The morning shift took place in 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the evening shift took place from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
Students can now download their UPMSP results from any of the above websites. After going to the respective site, search for UP Board class 10 result 2026 or UP Board class 12 result 2026 as per the need. Enter the login details and click on submit. After that, the result will appear on your screen.
This year, the examination was conducted at around 8,000 centres across the state. Approximately 27.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam, while around 24.79 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam. The minimum passing criteria for both classes was set at 33 per cent.
Students who were unable to clear the exam on their first attempt will have another opportunity through compartment examinations. Additionally, those who are dissatisfied with their scores and wish to improve their marks can opt for the improvement exam, which is entirely optional.