Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2026: Websites to check results – upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP Result 2026 Direct Link: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will declare the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examination results on April 23 at 4 PM. The announcement will be made at the Board’s headquarters in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisad will be declaring the results for classes 10 and 12 today on upmsp.edu.in, education.indianexpress.com, and Digilocker.

LIVE: UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026

Students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.

Official website of UPMSP Official website of UPMSP

The exam for both class 10 and class 12 were conducted between February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exam for both classes took place in two shifts in morning and evening. The duration for each exam was of 3 hour 15 minutes. The initial 15 minutes were given to read the question paper. The morning shift took place in 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the evening shift took place from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.