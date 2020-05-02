UP Board to start evaluation of Class 10, 12 answer scripts from May 5

UP board exam evaluation process to begin from May 5. Representational image/ file UP board exam evaluation process to begin from May 5. Representational image/ file

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will commence the evaluation process of class 10, 12 answer scripts from May 5. The board secretary Neena Shrivastava said over three crore answer sheets pertaining to these examinations have to be evaluated for which the work will start from May 5.

The evaluation process is likely to conclude by May 25, and the results will be declared thereafter so that students do not miss their academic sessions, the secretary said. Earlier, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma who also hold education portfolio said that the examinations of the postponed papers will be conducted soon after the lockdown lifted.

In the webinar held on April 28, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asked with state education ministers to start evaluation process for the board exam answer scripts and assist CBSE in doing the same.

A total of 56,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams this year. The state government has also started providing online classes through WhatsApp, and virtual classes through Doordarshan (DD). A total of 42.56 lakh students have joined the online classes till now.

The virtual classes was aired from May 1 on Doordarshan (DD) ’s Swayamprabha channel. There will be four classes everyday with a duration of 30 minutes each.

Meanwhile, students of classes 1 to 8 in the state have been promoted to the next grade as schools are closed due to the lockdown.

– With inputs from PTI

