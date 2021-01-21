Uttar Pradesh Board to conduct Class 12 exams in two phases

UPMSP Class 12 inter exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Board of Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the date sheet for the class 12 exam. The intermediate exam will be held in two phases — the first phase on February 3 and the second on February 13.

The first phase will be held from February 3 to 12 at exam centres in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, while the second phase from February 13 to 22 at exam centres in Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur districts.

Last year, a total of 24.96 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam. To pass the board exams, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall.