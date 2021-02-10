Uttar Pradesh UP Board to conduct Class 10, 12 exams from April 24

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today released the schedule for the board exams to be held for class 10 and class 12 in 2021. According to UPMSP, the high school, intermediate exams will commence from April 24. The entire date sheet is available at the upmsp.edu.in.

Over 56 lakh (56,03,813) students have applied to appear in both the class 10, 12 exams this year, with a total of 29,94,312 students in high school and 26,09,501 students in intermediate exam.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts morning and evening. Morning shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 exams.

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, special precautions will be taken. Candidates will have to wear a mask in the exam. As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask. Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.

The high school exam will be concluded on May 10, and the intermediate exam on May 12.