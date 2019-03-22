Utkal University result for 4th semester released, how to download

Utkal University result: The Bhubaneswar-based Utkar University has released the results for the fourth-semester exams of BA, BCom and BSc. The exams were conducted in 2018. Those who appeared for these exams can check their result at uuems.in.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the final exams for the third year degree courses in Arts, Science, commerce stream for both general and honours degree are going on. While the theory exams have ended the practicals will be held in April, 2019.

Utkal University result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uuems.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘provisional result fo +3 fourth semester regular…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number, the code is given and click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result for future references. This is a provisional result and in case of any discrepancy, candidates can approach the concerned authorities of their departments. After successful validation of data, the final result will be released, according to official notification.