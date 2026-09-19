Utkal University files police complaint after alleged exam paper leak sparks outrage in Odisha

University authorities said they have not been able to ascertain if there, indeed, was a leak and have submitted a complaint to the police to ascertain it. (File Photo)

Utkal University authorities on Friday lodged a police complaint over an alleged leak of a question paper for the ongoing second-semester degree exam, an official said.

“From some unverified sources, we came to know that the question paper of Thursday’s theory exam was leaked. However, we don’t know whether it was really leaked, and the source of it,” Hrusikesh Nayak, controller of examinations at the university, said.

He said the university would first authenticate the source of the alleged leak and take necessary action based on the findings.

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“We have not heard about the leak from our own sources and colleges, which are conducting the exam,” Nayak said.