Utkal University declares results for BA, BSc, BCom 1st semester exams, check direct link

Utkal University BA, BSc, BCom 1st semester exams: The Bhubaneswar-based Utkar University declared the results the first-semester exams of BA, BCom and BSc. The exams were conducted in 2018. Those who appeared for these exams can check their result at uuems.in.

The varsity earlier released the results of fourth semester examinations of BA, BSc, BCom courses.

Utkal University result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uuems.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘provisional result fo +3 fourth semester regular…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number, the code is given and click on ‘submit’

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download the result for future references. This is a provisional result and in case of any discrepancy, candidates can approach the concerned authorities of their departments. After successful validation of data, the final result will be released, according to official notification.