Wednesday, August 03, 2022

UT education secy directs govt schools to submit repair requests

It was also discussed that the town planning department will submit the report on land availability in Chandigarh to set up new schools as per need assessment, in the seven areas delineated by the Department of School Education.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 4, 2022 3:10:55 am
During the meeting, the officials took up the matter of internal building and safety audit of all schools.

Chandigarh Education Secretary Purva Garg, on Wednesday, directed officials from all UT government schools to submit their repair requests at the earliest on the online portal of the engineering department, so that necessary action can be taken in a time bound manner.

Garg was chairing a meeting held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, in the presence of HS Brar, Director School Education, Harjinder Kaur, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights and officers from allied departments to discuss the ongoing developments to upgrade school infrastructure.

During the meeting, the officials took up the matter of internal building and safety audit of all schools.

The audit is underway and will be completed in a week’s time which will further be taken up by the engineering department to review and undertake repairs in stipulated time.

It was also discussed that the town planning department will submit the report on land availability in Chandigarh to set up new schools as per need assessment, in the seven areas delineated by the Department of School Education.

In July this year, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) had told the Chandigarh administration to immediately shift students of a government school, the building of which has been in a dilapidated condition and a possible mishap can take place any time.

The commission, it was said, took suo-moto on the information received about the damaged building of Government Model Senior Secondary school, Khuda Alisher-Chandigarh.

It was also said that in view of the safety and security of the students, the commission has now sent its recommendations to the secretary of the Chandigarh education department and the Chandigarh administration to take up immediate measures to avoid any kind of unfortunate incidents.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:09:18 am

