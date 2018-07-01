UT Directorate of higher education publishes final merit list

Going by the top scores in each of the courses, cut-offs in colleges are expected to be high. (Representational Image) Going by the top scores in each of the courses, cut-offs in colleges are expected to be high. (Representational Image)

Once again, it will be tough for students to get seats in their desired colleges this year as the UT Directorate of Higher Education released its final admission list to centralised courses on Saturday.

While BCom remained the most coveted course with the highest number of forms at 7,221 for 2,310 seats, the fight will be the toughest for the second-most popular course, BBA, with at least seven students vying for one seat. The course has turned in 3,424 forms but offers the lowest number of seats at 520. For BCom, BSc (non-medical) and BSc (medical), at least three students are vying for one seat. Both the BSc courses have turned in 5,550 forms against 2,150 seats.

The UT education department is conducting centralised admissions for courses such as BCom, BBA, BSc and BCA this year. The admission portal is also handling non-centralised admission for BA at government colleges. At government-aided colleges, students who want to apply for BA have to submit their forms on the college website.

The department had also extended the deadline for form submission from June 24 to 25. Now, on July 7, students will be allotted colleges according to the final admission list, thereby doing away with the need to release college-wise cut-off lists.

Going by the top scores in each of the courses, cut-offs in colleges are expected to be high. An estimate shows that the cut-off for BCom might be 100 per cent at the top college this year. The student (general category) who has topped the admission list in BCom has a total percentage of 114.58.

“Last year, too, the cut-off was somewhere near 100 per cent. This year, we are expecting a cut-off between 104 per cent and 106 per cent. We offer the highest number of seats in BCom at 350,” said Dr Bhushan K Sharma, Principal of GGDSD College, Sector 32.

The top score of BCA, however, is the highest among all at 116.8 per cent. The course turned in 2,126 forms and offers 920 seats.

Experts, however, said the popularity of the course had gone down with only two students vying for one seat. The high percentage can be explained as the subject weightage is more for this course. Last year, the highest cut-off for this course was 81.8 per cent in PGGC-11.

Last year, GGDSD College was the favourite among students seeking admission to BCom and BBA, followed by the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, and DAV College, Sector 10.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App