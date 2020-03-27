Use the lockdown to bridge learning gap in education: CBSE to students

CBSE in a letter to students said the lockdown can be a golden opportunity. (Representational image) CBSE in a letter to students said the lockdown can be a golden opportunity. (Representational image)

Stating that education is more than marks scored or chapters learned, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi in his letter addressed to students and teachers said that treat the lockdown as a ‘golden opportunity’. Highlighting that the gap between education and skills required in life are widening more than ever, he said, “Even as we teach the same things as any educational institute abroad, the game changes is the way of teaching, teaching-learning process, curriculum, pedagogy. While we emphasis on content, they focus on learning outcome, we give importance to knowledge and globally, the implementation of knowledge is more important.”

This gap, he suggested, can be filled if students and teachers make full use of the ‘learning center’ – that is home. He wrote, “While school education imparts knowledge it does not develop skills, while it attempts on building character, it is not able to sow the seed of values” and during this time at home, house can be a learning center where students can get rid of rote learning and teachers can upgrade themselves.

He suggested that this time should be used to hone skills and develop new hobbies. “The 21st century is the century of skill and development. It is not the time when students who used to get 100 on 100 were considered the brightest. Now the place of marks have been taken by skills. Now, organisations look for innovators, creators, collaborators, thinkers, leaders and people with social skill set. Students should use this time to develop these skills.”

He also advised students to create a schedule where they can get up in the morning and do some exercise, help parents with their household chores. He said, “You would found a new joy in helping your parents cooking.” Students can re-create scenes of mini parliament, judiciary, press conference, market, post-office etc whole sitting at home. They can use this time to research in the field of their interest. He said that we need to create and innovate at home, lets work hard to convert this time into a university, he added.

