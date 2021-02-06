Use books by Indian authors, publishers to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat: AICTE to colleges

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in a letter to heads of all technical institutes, has asked to promote books by Indian authors or publishers to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. The Council had in 2018 released a list of books by Indian authors and publishers for undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma level engineering students. These books, according to AICTE, are in-line with its ‘model curricular’.

In its recent letter, the council wrote, “AICTE believes that effective and large-scale use of these Indian Authored books by faculties and students will not only promote many Indian authors globally but will also be a strong step towards fulfilling the mission of self-reliance or self-sufficient India.”

Asking colleges to recommend books by Indian authors and publishers to its students, the council said, “AICTE strongly believes that such high quality and cost-effective books will definitely aid the students in their better learnings of concepts, and in turn improve their quality and simultaneously fulfill the aim of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.”

“Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is the vision of the Hon. Prime Minister of India of making India “a bigger and more important part of the global economy” and being self-sustaining and self-generating,” read the letter.