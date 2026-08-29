US tightens work rules for foreign students: What changes for CPT, OPT and H-1B?

A federal memo issued on August 24 warned US universities over the use of Curricular Practical Training (CPT): What is it; what it means for students (AI Image)

The Trump administration has moved to tighten the rules governing internships for international students in the US, adding another layer of uncertainty for students seeking to gain work experience during and after their degrees.

A federal memo issued on August 24 warned US universities over the use of Curricular Practical Training (CPT), a work authorisation that allows F-1 international students to undertake internships, practicums and other training linked to their academic programme. Universities that do not comply with federal requirements could risk losing their certification to enrol international students, according to a Reuters report.

The memo said the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), had observed an increase in CPT authorisations that appeared to violate rules requiring the training to be an integral part of an established curriculum.