US tightens work rules for foreign students: What changes for CPT, OPT and H-1B?

The Trump administration has moved to tighten the rules governing internships for international students in the US, adding another layer of uncertainty for students seeking to gain work experience during and after their degrees.
A federal memo issued on August 24 warned US universities over the use of Curricular Practical Training (CPT), a work authorisation that allows F-1 international students to undertake internships, practicums and other training linked to their academic programme. Universities that do not comply with federal requirements could risk losing their certification to enrol international students, according to a Reuters report.
The memo said the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), had observed an increase in CPT authorisations that appeared to violate rules requiring the training to be an integral part of an established curriculum.
The new guidance has already prompted some universities to review or pause certain CPT applications.
The University of California, Los Angeles said it had paused certain CPT authorisations while reviewing the federal guidance. The University of California, Berkeley also said it was unlikely to process some applications in the near future. However, Berkeley said it would continue processing CPT linked to degree requirements, the report noted.
The issue is particularly relevant to international students who depend on internships or other practical training as part of their academic and career plans. Some universities have also referred to concerns around so-called “Day 1 CPT” arrangements, where students seek CPT soon after enrolling in a programme. The latest federal scrutiny does not amount to a new visa category, but it signals stricter enforcement of existing CPT requirements.
CPT is not the same as the H-1B visa. CPT applies while a student is pursuing an F-1 degree, while H-1B is an employment visa used by US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.
However, the two are connected in the career path followed by many international students. Students may use CPT for authorised training during their studies and later seek work authorisation through Optional Practical Training (OPT), before moving to an H-1B if an employer sponsors them.
The H-1B system is also facing major changes under the Trump administration. In August, the Department of Homeland Security proposed making a $103,265 fee for new H-1B visas permanent. A previous $100,000 fee introduced in 2025 was blocked by a federal judge and is due to expire in September, while the legal challenge continues.
The H-1B programme provides 65,000 visas annually, plus 20,000 for workers with advanced degrees. Reuters reported that employers registered for about 344,000 H-1B visas last year, down more than 25% from 2024 and less than half the 759,000 registrations recorded in 2023.
The administration has also introduced enhanced vetting of H-1B applicants and proposed changes to favour higher-skilled and better-paid workers. These measures have added to concerns among international students about the transition from US education to employment.
The immediate impact of the August 24 memo is on CPT, rather than H-1B applications. Students whose internships meet existing curricular requirements can still qualify, but universities are now under greater pressure to ensure that each authorisation meets federal rules.
The broader picture is one of tighter scrutiny at different stages of the international student pathway, from practical training during a degree to post-study work and, potentially, H-1B employment.
For students and universities, the key question now is how strictly the new CPT guidance will be applied and whether further federal rules will affect OPT or the transition from student status to employment.