US public schools see over 12,000 book bans, including works by Bronte, Atwood

US public schools recorded almost 12,000 book bans in the 2025-2026 school year, the highest number for a single year. The count comes from a new report, “Banned in the USA,” released Monday during Banned Books Week, when schools and libraries hold events to draw attention to censorship.

In all, 11,982 bans were logged. They affected 7,370 individual works and more than 4,000 authors, illustrators and translators, a record number of unique titles. About 34,000 bans have been counted since 2021, which suggests removals are no longer isolated cases but a steady pattern across the country. The figures come from PEN America, a free expression group that has tracked school book removals for five years.

Here are some of the titles named in the findings:

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Book Title Author Sold (most banned title, 25 removals) Patricia McCormick The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Speak Laurie Halse Anderson Crank Ellen Hopkins The Shining Stephen King The Green Mile Stephen King Jane Eyre Charlotte Bronte Tokyo Ghoul (manga series) Sui Ishida

Texas recorded the most bans this year, more than 8,100. The surge is linked to a state law, SB13, which bars broad categories of books from schools. Florida had held the top spot for the previous three years. Both states have passed restrictive laws, and politicians and conservative activists there have pushed for removals. A total of 114 school districts banned books, the highest number ever in a single year.

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Technology appears to be playing a growing part too, as per the report. School district administrators are relying more on artificial intelligence tools to decide which books to pull. Because such tools can scan and flag many titles at once, they may help explain how the number of removals climbed so quickly alongside the new state laws.

Stephen King was the most banned author for the second year in a row, with his books pulled 312 times. The most banned single title was Sold, a young adult novel about a girl from Nepal who is sold into sexual servitude. Other frequent targets include The Handmaid’s Tale, Speak, a prize-winning novel about a teenager who falls silent after being raped, and Crank, a novel about drug addiction.

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The reasons behind the bans have stayed fairly consistent. Themes of race, racism, sexuality and gender identity are still the most common grounds for challenges. More than 4,500 of the banned works were on the list for the first time, from the 19th-century classic Jane Eyre to the manga series Tokyo Ghoul. The bans also reached books that young people pick up by choice. Fiction made up more than 90% of banned young adult titles, and popular manga was among them.

Supporters of school libraries argue that they make ideas available to everyone, whatever their personal or political views. The report says bans limit the freedom to read and narrow the range of voices and perspectives students can see.

(With inputs from AP)