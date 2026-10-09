US probes 9 universities over J-1 exchange visas as Trump tightens student rules

The Trump administration on Thursday launched investigations into nine US universities over their use of J-1 exchange visas, adding to a series of measures tightening scrutiny of international students, researchers and foreign graduates seeking work opportunities in the country.

Vice President JD Vance named Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Brown University, the University of Pittsburgh, Arizona State University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the California Institute of Technology and the University of California, Davis, as institutions that warrant investigation over their use of J-1 visas, which are issued to exchange visitors, including scholars and researchers.

Vance alleged that universities were using foreign researchers to undercut wages for American graduate students and researchers. He said US graduate students and researchers earned about $20,000 more than their counterparts brought in on J-1 visas, and claimed that the nine universities used J-1 visa holders for federally funded grants at a rate of 61%, compared with a national average of 38%.