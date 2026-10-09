US probes 9 universities over J-1 exchange visas as Trump tightens student rules

The Trump administration on Thursday launched investigations into nine US universities over their use of J-1 exchange visas, adding to a series of measures tightening scrutiny of international students, researchers and foreign graduates seeking work opportunities in the country.
Vice President JD Vance named Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Brown University, the University of Pittsburgh, Arizona State University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the California Institute of Technology and the University of California, Davis, as institutions that warrant investigation over their use of J-1 visas, which are issued to exchange visitors, including scholars and researchers.
Vance alleged that universities were using foreign researchers to undercut wages for American graduate students and researchers. He said US graduate students and researchers earned about $20,000 more than their counterparts brought in on J-1 visas, and claimed that the nine universities used J-1 visa holders for federally funded grants at a rate of 61%, compared with a national average of 38%.
The Labour Department’s inspector general, Anthony D’Esposito, said subpoenas had been served, and investigations were under way. Brown University confirmed receiving a subpoena, while other universities said they would cooperate with the authorities or review the matter.
The investigations come amid a broader tightening of US immigration policies affecting international education, including changes to student stays, expanded visa screening and a proposal to impose a $70,000 fee linked to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows eligible international students to gain work experience related to their degrees.
The proposed OPT fee could significantly affect universities, employers and international graduates. OPT generally allows eligible F-1 students to work in a field related to their studies for up to 12 months after graduation, with eligible science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates able to apply for a 24-month extension. The proposed fee is not yet a final requirement.
The administration has also moved to replace the previous duration-of-status system for F, J and I visa holders with fixed admission periods. Under the announced rule, international students and exchange visitors would generally be limited to a maximum four-year admission period, subject to extensions approved by the Department of Homeland Security. The change could affect students pursuing longer degree programmes or research projects.
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Visa screening has also expanded. The State Department requires online-presence reviews for F, M and J visa applicants, covering academic students, vocational students and exchange visitors. Applicants in these categories have been instructed to make their social media profiles publicly accessible to facilitate vetting. The department has also announced the extension of screening requirements to additional visa categories.
The administration has separately imposed entry restrictions on nationals of certain countries. A June 2025 proclamation fully suspended visa issuance for nationals of 12 countries and partially suspended specified visa categories, including student and exchange visas, for nationals of seven others. Further restrictions took effect in January 2026, updating the scope of the measures. These restrictions depend on nationality and the terms of the relevant proclamations and do not amount to a blanket ban on international students from all countries.
The latest developments add to uncertainty for international students considering the US, particularly those weighing the cost of education against the prospect of completing a degree, undertaking research or gaining post-study work experience. Universities also face questions over the recruitment of international students and researchers, who contribute to teaching, scientific research and innovation.
While the administration has defended its policies on grounds of immigration compliance, national security and protecting American workers, the measures have raised concerns about the implications for international academic mobility and the ability of US institutions to attract global talent.